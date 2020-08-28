 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R Kelly attacked in federal detention, attorney says
urgent

R Kelly attacked in federal detention, attorney says

{{featured_button_text}}
R Kelly-Attack

R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing March 6, 2019, in Chicago. The lawyer for R. Kelly says the singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Attorney Steve Greenberg says in a Thursday tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday. 

 Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, file

CHICAGO — R. Kelly's lawyer said the singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Attorney Steve Greenberg revealed in a tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday. Greenberg says he has received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly's injuries.

"We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called," Greenberg wrote. "We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured."

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case
R. Kelly's manager charged with phone threats to theater

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, citing privacy and safety reason, wouldn't confirm or deny Greenberg's report of the attack on Kelly.

Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.

Gallery: Thursday in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at this week's protests and cleanup in Kenosha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts