R Kelly attacked in federal detention, attorney says

R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing March 6, 2019, in Chicago. The lawyer for R. Kelly says the singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Attorney Steve Greenberg says in a Thursday tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday.
Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, file
CHICAGO — R. Kelly's lawyer said the singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.
Attorney Steve Greenberg revealed in a tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday. Greenberg says he has received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly's injuries.
"We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called," Greenberg wrote. "We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured."
A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, citing privacy and safety reason, wouldn't confirm or deny Greenberg's report of the attack on Kelly.
Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.
Gallery: Thursday in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Protesters prepare to march against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Thursday in Kenosha.
AP Photo/Morry Gash
Gov. Evers Press Converence
Gov. Evers speaks during a press conference at the Public Safety Building in Kenosha on Thursday,
Sean Krajacic, Kenosha News
JESSIE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
Alderman Anthony Kennedy, right, bows his head as he listens to during a press conference on Thursday at the scene were a man was killed amidst the protests.
Sean Krajacic, Kenosha News
The Rev. Jessie Jackson speaks during a press conference Thursday at the scene were a man was killed amid protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake earlier this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Sean Krajacic, Kenosha News
The Rev. Jessie Jackson speaks during a press conference on Thursday at the scene were a man was killed amidst the protests.
Sean Krajacic, Kenosha News
The Rev. Jessie Jackson speaks during a press conference on Thursday at the scene were a man was killed amidst the protests.
Sean Krajacic, Kenosha News
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian speaks during a press conference Thursday.
Sean Krajacic, Kenosha News
Protesters march in front of a fence marking the outside of the law enforcement compound at the corner of 56th Street and 10th Avenue on Thursday evening.
Mike Johnson, Kenosha News
A mural shown Thursday in Kenosha amid a week of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kenosha News Staff
A boarded up business is shown Thursday, amid a week of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kenosha News Staff
A boarded up business is shown Thursday, amid a week of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kenosha News Staff
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth speaks Thursday during a press conference.
Dan Truttschel, Kenosha News
Rev. Jessie Jackson, center, listens to questions from reporters, following a press conference near 63rd street and Sheridan on Thursday in Kenosha. Rev. Jackson arrived Thursday to address the unrest in Kenosha that stemmed from the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer on Sunday and the shooting deaths of two protesters. At right is Bishop Tavis Grant, the field director for Rainbow Push.
Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP
A woman sings during an ecumenical prayer service put on by multiple congregations, Thursday Kenosha. About 1,000 people attended. The pastors, who meet together regularly for private prayer, decided to hold a public event to encourage residents to pray for the city. Violent unrest broke out after video of the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, was widely disseminated on social media Sunday. Blake was shot in the back several times by a Kenosha police officer and left paralyzed.
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP
Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard speaks during a news conference Thursday in Kenosha. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
AP Photo/Morry Gash
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a news conference Thursday in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday in Kenosha. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is at rear.
Morry Gash, AP
Protesters march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake Thursday in Kenosha.
Morry Gash, AP
People protesting the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake stop for snacks Thursday in Kenosha.
Morry Gash, AP
The National Guard protect the perimeter of government buildings in Kenosha on Thursday. People gathered for the fifth night to protest the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Morry Gash
Residents stand in front of boarded-up businesses in Kenosha Thursday, days after protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent and demonstrators set fire to a number of buildings.
Russell Contreras, AP
High school students, from left, Inayah Evans, 17; Qunesha Lackland, 15; Maleah Troll, 17, and Janayla Dixon, 15; sit in a Kenosha park after joining a Black Lives Matter demonstration to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The students, who operate an online beauty site, Trap Beauty, say race relations between the city's Black residents and the police have gotten worse.
Russell Contreras, AP
Cars torched during violent protests this week in Kenosha sit Thursday as demonstrators gather across the street to speak out against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Russell Contreras
