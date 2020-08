R Kelly attacked in federal detention, attorney says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — R. Kelly's lawyer said the singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Attorney Steve Greenberg revealed in a tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday. Greenberg says he has received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly's injuries.

"We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called," Greenberg wrote. "We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured."

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, citing privacy and safety reason, wouldn't confirm or deny Greenberg's report of the attack on Kelly.

Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.

