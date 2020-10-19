R. Kelly's attorneys allege federal prison officials 'allowed' beating by Hammond gang member

Farmer was able to slip away from an employee at the center, enter a cell and repeatedly hit Kelly in the head, according to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons report attached to Farmer's filing. A security officer used pepper spray to stop the attack.

Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award-winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.

Kelly's attorneys also say they've been unable to meet with him and prepare for trial because of "lockdown-like conditions" at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

"Mr. Kelly’s inability to prepare for trial has been exacerbated by his inability to read," the attorneys said.

Federal prosecutors responded to Kelly's request for pretrial release, saying evidence in the case shows he poses a danger to the community.

Besides sexual abuse of girls as young as 13, Kelly is accused of attempting to obstruct justice, federal prosecutors said.