R. Kelly's manager charged with phone threats to theater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — R. Kelly's manager has been arrested on charges that he threatened a shooting at a Manhattan theater two years ago, forcing an evacuation and the cancellation of the screening of a documentary addressing allegations that the singer had sexually abused women and girls.

Donnell Russell, 45, of Chicago, was charged with conspiracy and with threatening physical harm by interstate communication. He was scheduled to appear remotely Friday before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court. It was not immediately clear who will represent him in court.

The charge comes on the heels of Russell being charged in Brooklyn federal court earlier this week with harassing a Kelly victim and her mother after the unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against Kelly. Authorities said Russell sent a letter to the woman’s lawyer with cropped nude photographs of her and later sent her a text warning her: “Pull the plug or you will be exposed.”

In the latest case, authorities said the threats by Kelly's manager and adviser in December 2018 forced the cancellation of the screening of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series at the NeueHouse Madison Square as police took precautions, although they determined that there was no imminent threat.