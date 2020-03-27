Racing community lines up behind decision to delay Indy 500 amid COVID-19 pandemic

“It's better than not having it at all," said 56-year-old Bill Ader, who lives in nearby Greenwood, Indiana, and has attended the race 20 times since 1992. “I like the tradition and so forth. But it's IndyCar so if that's when they choose to run it, I'll probably be there."

Just last month, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles and new track owner Roger Penske held a news conference to discuss changes 100 days out from the scheduled start. On Thursday, Boles told reporters on a conference call he was restarting the countdown at 150.

There really wasn't a choice.

Kanaan expressed concerns over starting the season on the series' fastest track and didn't want to make what could be his final 500 start in front of empty seats. Organizers, meanwhile, wanted a date that seemed far enough away that stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders may disappear while giving ticket-holders enough time to adapt.

A later date, such as Labor Day weekend, could have forced IndyCar to compete against the NFL and college football for television viewers. Series officials didn't want fans to adjust their plans for two holiday weekends.