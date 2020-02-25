Radio host admits 'victim shaming' Region congressional candidate

Suggs said Reardon's claim that the incident traumatized her "didn't ring well" with her.

"So that’s why I kind of had to go to one side versus the other," she said.

Suggs told The Times she had a private conversation with Reardon in which she stated she wasn't trying to victim shame anyone, but that this belief was "just her opinion."

She said she told Reardon that this is a case of two people with different stories, Suggs said.

Reardon declined to comment on their private conservation or beyond her written statement.

Weinstein, Kavanaugh cases

Suggs suggested there are also critical differences between Weinstein's case and Hill's case — in that one involved rape in a hotel room and the latter was an alleged groping in a bar.