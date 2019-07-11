GARY — An upcoming game of the Gary RailCats game will benefits the Alzheimer's Association.
A portion of the tickets bought through this link will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
The game is at 7:10 p.m. at U.S. Steel Yard and the first 100 attendees will receive Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirts.
“This is a great opportunity to enjoy a night out with friends and cheer on the RailCats, all while helping us further our mission,” said Sara Spruth, manager of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Our local Walks are only a couple months away, so this is a great way to get people involved and kick off the Walk season.”
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and 12 locations in the Greater Indiana region. The Lake County Walk is set for Sept. 22 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, and the Michigan City Walk will take place Oct. 5 at Washington Park.
Tickets for the game are available online for $10 and 70 percent of each ticket sale will help the Alzheimer’s Association fund care, support and research.