Railroad tracks at South Broad Street to close, town says
Railroad tracks at South Broad Street to close, town says

Broad St roadwork in Griffith FILE

This file photo shows a past closure on Broad Street in Griffith. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GRIFFITH — The railroad crossing at South Broad Street will be closed for reconstruction, the town said.

The closure will start on Monday and will last two to three weeks, the Griffith Town Council announced.

During the closure, no vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians will be allowed to cross the tracks. Signs will be posted to show detour routes, including Colfax Avenue on the east and Kennedy Avenue on the west.

Anyone with questions can call Griffith Public Works at 219-924-3838.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

