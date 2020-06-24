Railroad tracks at South Broad Street to close, town says

GRIFFITH — The railroad crossing at South Broad Street will be closed for reconstruction, the town said.
The closure will start on Monday and will last two to three weeks, the Griffith Town Council announced.
During the closure, no vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians will be allowed to cross the tracks. Signs will be posted to show detour routes, including Colfax Avenue on the east and Kennedy Avenue on the west.
Anyone with questions can call Griffith Public Works at 219-924-3838.
Cantrell Devin Kimp
Christopher Allan Hitt
Christopher Stephen Bombela
Davonte C. Pike
Deana R. Sukraw
Gregory Brown
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kevin Casey Ward
Montell Demun Webb
Sharelle Renee Ghouri
Tasha Lynn Prieto
Victor Lee Foglio
Aaron Michael Plowman
Bryan Cox Overfield
Darnell Dee Murphy
Dawn Marie Buckley
Durius John Lamont Henderson
Gary Lee Nimtz
John Collazo Jr.
Monica Marie Alfaro
Rudolph Patrick Lopez
Stacy Lynn Johnston
Stephanie Marie Schuitema
William Patrick Buckley Jr.
Jessica L. Akins
Jamie K. Anderson
Michael J. Bach
Curtis A. Beck
Jason A. Cebulski
Dawn D. Cortina
Donta D. Crowder
Terrell S. Davis
Carlos M. Dominguez III
Justin C. Eder
Kyla J. Goggins
Jonathan D. Grove
Jamie Gutierrez
Davonta D. Henry
Rickey N. Isler
Jose A. Jimenez-Villanueva
Terrence D. Johnson
Nemanja Kucanin
Brandon T. Lane
Timothy A. Lebioda
Tracy L. Majka
Jeffery L. Martin
Jermaine R. McDaniel
Kevin B. McGivney
Carl L. Minor
Dernita A. Morris
Haina Muhammad
Marcus M. Myers
Brian J. Neumann
Nehemiah E. Perez
Ronald L. Pfeifer
James L. P'pool
Thomas E. Rademacher
Terrence A. Robinson
Cesar Rodriguez
Reinaldo R. Rosa
Allison C. Russell
Roberto E. Sandoval
Matthew J. Shank
Brittney S. Spikes
Abraham Tirado-Contreras
Dominic M. Velasquez
Noah R. Watkins
Ressie Williams
Michael P. Young
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!