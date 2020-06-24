Railroad tracks at South Broad Street to close, town says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — The railroad crossing at South Broad Street will be closed for reconstruction, the town said.

The closure will start on Monday and will last two to three weeks, the Griffith Town Council announced.

During the closure, no vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians will be allowed to cross the tracks. Signs will be posted to show detour routes, including Colfax Avenue on the east and Kennedy Avenue on the west.

Anyone with questions can call Griffith Public Works at 219-924-3838.

