PORTAGE — Weather and unexpected hurdles have slowed parts of the road work on Central Avenue, but the city still expects it all to wrap up by the fall.
Digging for the storm sewer portion of the project is slowing down because of the recent heavy rains, said Sandy Kolb, project manager for the city.
“They're having a hard time installing the infrastructure because they're trying not to let it become a complete mess,” Kolb said. “I understand people driving past see a piece of equipment sitting there. That doesn't mean the project has stopped, or we have any major issues.”
Besides the weather, an active sanitary sewer main runs close to where the new storm sewer is being installed. The main needs to be relocated, which is a slow process.
Kolb said while that portion of the work has been slowed due to weather, contractors have been busy tackling other parts of the project, including preliminary work for the installation of new streetlights and traffic signals.
The $5-million contract was approved last April with most of the money coming from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The project includes reconstructing Central Avenue from Hamstrom Road east to Scott Street. Central Avenue will be widened to five lanes from Hamstrom Road to Airport Road and then transition to three lanes to Scott Street. The middle lane in each segment will be a turn lane.
It will also include a new traffic light at the intersection of Airport Road and Central Avenue, which is now a three-way stop. The traffic signal at Hamstrom Road and Central Avenue also will be replaced.
Another Portage project will close Central Avenue between Airport and Samuelson roads from July 19 through July 31 for Indiana Toll Road bridge maintenance. Detour routes will be McCool Road to Portage Avenue to Hamstrom Road during the closing.