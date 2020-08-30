Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

The movement has further exposed deep divisions in the country.

Some people at Sunday's rally signed petitions urging the recall of Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, both Democrats, and added messages of support on handwritten posters thanking police as heroes.

About 1,000 people attended a rally to protest police violence Saturday.

The city's mayor, John Antaramian, said Sunday that he will ask the state for $30 million to rebuild parts of Kenosha destroyed or damaged by the violence, according to the Kenosha News.

President Donald Trump has spoken out against the summer-long protests. He is expected to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from the demonstrations.

Evers wrote to Trump on Sunday, urging the president to reconsider his plans to visit Kenosha.

"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together," Evers wrote.

Barnes indicated that Trump may not be welcome.