Ramp to Calumet Ave. closed on Borman after rollover crash; cleanup underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Commuters may want to take alternate routes Tuesday morning, as a single-vehicle crash has blocked the ramp from the Borman Expressway eastbound to southbound Calumet Avenue.

Indiana State Police responded about 7 a.m. Tuesday to the area, where a box trailer rolled over and spilled items it was carrying, police dispatchers and the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Crews were still clearing the scene as of 8 a.m. It was not immediately clear how long the ramp would be closed.

In the meantime, travelers were advised to use Indianapolis Boulevard as an alternate route.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.