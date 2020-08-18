You are the owner of this article.
Ramp to Calumet Ave. closed on Borman after rollover crash; cleanup underway
The ramp from I-80/94 eastbound to southbound Calumet Avenue was closed about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning after a box truck crashed in the area. Officials say drivers should take alternate routes as cleanup efforts are underway.

 Provided

MUNSTER — Commuters may want to take alternate routes Tuesday morning, as a single-vehicle crash has blocked the ramp from the Borman Expressway eastbound to southbound Calumet Avenue.

Indiana State Police responded about 7 a.m. Tuesday to the area, where a box trailer rolled over and spilled items it was carrying, police dispatchers and the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Crews were still clearing the scene as of 8 a.m. It was not immediately clear how long the ramp would be closed.

In the meantime, travelers were advised to use Indianapolis Boulevard as an alternate route.

