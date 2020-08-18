Ramp to Calumet Ave. closed on Borman after rollover crash; cleanup underway

MUNSTER — Commuters may want to take alternate routes Tuesday morning, as a single-vehicle crash has blocked the ramp from the Borman Expressway eastbound to southbound Calumet Avenue.
Indiana State Police responded about 7 a.m. Tuesday to the area, where a box trailer rolled over and spilled items it was carrying, police dispatchers and the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
Crews were still clearing the scene as of 8 a.m. It was not immediately clear how long the ramp would be closed.
In the meantime, travelers were advised to use Indianapolis Boulevard as an alternate route.
