Rapper placed on probation for causing power outage with celebratory gunfire

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

CROWN POINT — A 22-year-old Gary man agreed Friday to serve a year on probation and complete 200 days of community service for causing a power outage by firing a gun on New Year's Day 2020.

Andre D. Crawford pleaded guilty to one count of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show. His conviction was to be entered as a class A misdemeanor.

Crawford was arrested in January 2020 after Gary police noticed a Facebook video he posted of himself shooting a handgun toward a utility pole in the 1500 block of Harrison Street.

The gunfire hit a transformer, which began to spark, and caused an almost instantaneous power outage, records state.

In the video, a man can be heard saying, "Andre, you dumb (expletive), you shot the electrical cord."

Crawford's attorney, Paul Stracci, said after Friday's hearing that his client is "a fine young man who did a reckless thing."

"In light of that and his absence of criminal history, the agreement is appropriate," Stracci said. "He avoids the harm a felony conviction would have on his otherwise bright future."