 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapper placed on probation for causing power outage with celebratory gunfire
alert urgent

Rapper placed on probation for causing power outage with celebratory gunfire

{{featured_button_text}}
Andre Danta Crawford

Andre Danta Crawford

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

CROWN POINT — A 22-year-old Gary man agreed Friday to serve a year on probation and complete 200 days of community service for causing a power outage by firing a gun on New Year's Day 2020.

Andre D. Crawford pleaded guilty to one count of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show. His conviction was to be entered as a class A misdemeanor.

Crawford was arrested in January 2020 after Gary police noticed a Facebook video he posted of himself shooting a handgun toward a utility pole in the 1500 block of Harrison Street.

The gunfire hit a transformer, which began to spark, and caused an almost instantaneous power outage, records state.

In the video, a man can be heard saying, "Andre, you dumb (expletive), you shot the electrical cord."

Crawford's attorney, Paul Stracci, said after Friday's hearing that his client is "a fine young man who did a reckless thing."

"In light of that and his absence of criminal history, the agreement is appropriate," Stracci said. "He avoids the harm a felony conviction would have on his otherwise bright future."

An investigation began Jan. 2, 2020, when Gary police learned the video was posted under a Facebook profile name "Manky Santana." Crawford performs as a rapper under that moniker.

Photos of Crawford from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles matched up with photos found on the "Manky Santana" Facebook page, police said. Officers determined Crawford and his family lived in the 1500 block of Harrison.

A detective visited the 1500 block of Harrison Street to find a backyard identical to the one in the social media video, police said. Then he called NIPSCO, which confirmed crews were dispatched to the rear of one of the homes for a loss of power and had to make a four-hour repair. 

Tactical officers executed a search warrant at the home, seizing 28 weapons, including shotguns, rifles, AR-15 style assault rifles and 12 handguns, police said.

Gallery: Registered sex offenders in Gary

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts