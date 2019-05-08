It came down to just four votes.
That was the paper-thin margin by which Hammond At-Large Councilman Bob Markovich, D-at large, appeared to fall short in his bid to secure a ninth consecutive term.
Markovich won 21.5% of the vote in the five-candidate Democratic primary for Hammond’s three at-large seats, according to unofficial Lake County results. But that was only good enough for fourth place — challenger Katrina Alexander squeaked by him with 21.6%.
Alexander, a 35-year-old teacher at East Chicago Central High School, is a first-time candidate for city council. Illustrating the vast disparity in political experience between the candidates, she was still two years away from kindergarten when Markovich won his first city council race.
If certified by the Lake County Board of Elections, Tuesday’s improbable result means Markovich won’t be on the general election ballot for the first time since 1987. He did not respond to multiple requests for comment by press time.
“I’m kind of numb — four votes,” Alexander said of surpassing Markovich to crack the top three. “I constantly reminded people that your vote is your voice, and every vote matters.”
Alexander attributed the win in part to her central campaign theme, which she said was a push to “see what the younger people can do.” The message applies both to herself as a candidate and the youth-oriented issues intends to advance if she wins in the November general election, she said.
Alexander’s appeal to younger voters likely made the difference in a primary contest featuring three older incumbents who’ve all served at least two terms on the council, according to District 5 Councilman and Hammond Democratic Party Chair Dave Woerpel.
“When it’s all said and done, I think there was a motivated group of young people ready to make change,” he said. “Bob might have been a victim of that because of his years on the council.”
As an example, Woerpel pointed to the Democratic primary in Hammond’s District 3, where first-time candidate Barry Tyler Jr. easily bested four-term Councilman Anthony Higgs. The 34-year-old Tyler won more than 60 percent of the vote after a grassroots campaign that focused heavily on motivating young voters.
Woerpel speculated that enthusiasm for Tyler’s campaign may have spilled over into the at-large contest, where District 3 voters could also cast a vote for Alexander. As a result, he said, Alexander and Tyler were able to defy the conventional wisdom that incumbents have a decisive advantage in low-turnout primary elections.
“There was definitely a push toward younger (candidates), and I think it’s a great thing,” Woerpel said. “It’s a little more representative of our city.”
As a councilman at-large, Markovich has had to win the support of a large cross-section of Hammond voters. Woerpel expressed admiration for his fellow councilman’s staying power with the electorate for eight straight election cycles.
“I give credit to anyone who goes out … and exposes themselves to the ridicule you can get (as a politician),” Woerpel said. “Bob knew the slings and arrows that can come your way.”
Alexander said she was grateful for knowing Markovich for so many years, dating back to when she worked for the Hammond Urban Enterprise Association while he was a board member.
“I want to thank Bob Markovich for his 32 years of service,” she said. “I just appreciate who he is as a person.”
Looking forward, Alexander says she will keep up the face-to-face campaigning that lifted her from relative obscurity to a victor over the council’s longest tenured member.
“Until November, I’m going to continue to knock on doors so (the voters) can get to know who I am as a person,” she said. “I’m excited to let the youth know their future is what they set it out to be.”