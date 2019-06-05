GARY — Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary presents the fourth annual Real Men Cook Community Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. June 16 at the church, 1276 W. 20th Ave., Gary.
A $5 donation is asked.
A $5 donation is asked.
