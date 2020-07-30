Received 'mystery seeds' in the mail? Here's what Region police say to do

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Police say they're not collecting unsolicited "mystery seeds" some people have reportedly received in the mail across the country.

Instead, the Hobart Police Department says anyone who receives the seeds should drop them off at the local U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal Plant Health Inspections Service branch.

USDA reports Americans across the country have received such packages, which are believed to be from China.

Hoosiers have also reported getting the packages in the mail, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture said. The packages claim to contain jewelry or other small items.

The Office of Indiana State Chemist urges Hoosiers to not plant or throw the seeds in the garbage, as doing so could potentially spread noxious weeds, plant diseases or invasive species, Purdue University said.

"It might be tempting to put this into some soil to see what happens, but there’s a lot of damage that can cause," said Don Robison, seed administrator for the Office of Indiana State Chemist.