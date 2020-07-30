Received 'mystery seeds' in the mail? Here's what Region police say to do

HOBART — Police say they're not collecting unsolicited "mystery seeds" some people have reportedly received in the mail across the country.
Instead, the Hobart Police Department says anyone who receives the seeds should drop them off at the local U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal Plant Health Inspections Service branch.
USDA reports Americans across the country have received such packages, which are believed to be from China.
Hoosiers have also reported getting the packages in the mail, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture said. The packages claim to contain jewelry or other small items.
The Office of Indiana State Chemist urges Hoosiers to not plant or throw the seeds in the garbage, as doing so could potentially spread noxious weeds, plant diseases or invasive species, Purdue University said.
"It might be tempting to put this into some soil to see what happens, but there’s a lot of damage that can cause," said Don Robison, seed administrator for the Office of Indiana State Chemist.
"We don’t know what these seeds are, and there is potential for doing serious harm to everything from your backyard garden to the commodity and specialty crops that are such an important part of the agricultural economy. The last thing we want is to spread a weed, invasive species or disease, and that’s a real risk if people plant these or throw them in the garbage," he said.
State and federal authorities are working with the USDA to investigate, identify, and properly dispose of the packages, officials said.
Anyone who receives the seeds in the mail should keep the seeds in their unsealed packaging, including the mailing label, and mail or drop off the contents in a ziplock bag to their local USDA APHIS branch, Purdue University said.
Mailing information for the local branch is:
USDA APHIS PPQ
Nick Johnson
3059 N. Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
Residents can contact the local branch at 317-522-3950.
Anyone who cannot mail the packages is urged to contact the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology at 866-663-9684 or DEPP@dnr.IN.gov.
