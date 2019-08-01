{{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of Type O blood.

To help address the current emergency blood shortage,those who donate blood or platelets with the American Red Cross July 29 through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Donors can schedule an appointment by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives.

A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes. 

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Aug. 15:

LaPORTE COUNTY

LaPorte

Aug. 12 - noon-6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 E.

Michigan City

Aug 6 - noon- 6 p.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road

LAKE COUNTY

Crown Point

Aug. 6 - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Symphony of Crown Point, 1555 S. Main S.

Aug. 9 - 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Tech Credit Union, 10951 Broadway.

Aug. 11 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 218 S. Court St.

Dyer

Aug. 5 10:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Anytime Fitness Dyer, 262 W 81st Ave.

Highland

Aug. 6 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St.

Aug. 7 - 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Webb Hyundai of Highland, 9236 S. Indianapolis Blvd.

Merrillville

Aug. 5 - noon - 5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave.

Aug. 10 - noon- 5 p.m., Southlake Mall, 2109 Southlake Mall.

Aug. 12 - noon-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave.

Aug. 14 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, 7950 Marshall St.

Aug. 15 - noon- 5 p.m., Anytime Fitness -Merrillvile East, 4831 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Munster

Aug. 6 - 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Ave.

St. John

Aug. 9 - 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Alsip Home and Nursery, 10255 Wicker Ave.

Schererville

Aug. 8 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Campagna Academy, 7403 Cline Ave.

Porter County

Chesterton

Aug. 5 - 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive.

Aug. 7  - 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Midwest Eye Consultants, 374 Indian Boundary Road

Valparaiso

Aug. 5 - noon-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St.

Aug. 7 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Flexware Innovation, Inc., 1251 Eastport Center Drive

Aug. 8 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Valparaiso University, 1509 Campus Drive

Aug. 9 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway

Aug. 10 - 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Associated Pediatricians LLC, 1101 East Glendale Blvd.

Aug. 14 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA Valparaiso, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive.

Aug. 14 - 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd.

