With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross continues to have an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Jasper County
Wheatfield
Aug. 29: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 Ind. 10.
Aug. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheatfield Library, 350 S. Bierma St.
La Porte County
LaPorte
Aug. 26: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Laporte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway
Michigan City
Aug. 21: 2-6 p.m., St. Stanislaus, 1506 Washington St.
Aug. 22: 3-7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave.
Aug. 23: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Palko Services, 4991 W. US 20
Aug. 28: 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.
Aug. 29: 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St.
Lake County
Griffith
Aug. 22: 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Griffith First Christian Church, 202 W. Pine St.
Hammond
Aug. 24: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cabela's, 7700 Cabela Drive
Aug. 25: 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 484 Oakley Ave., Building T
Aug. 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hammond Police Department, 509 E. Douglas St.
Highland
Aug. 23: 1-7 p.m., Illiana Islamic Association, 9606 Spring St.
Hobart
Aug. 17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place
Aug. 26: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Miller's Merry Manor, 2901 W. 37th Ave.
Aug. 26: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road
Aug. 28: 2-7 p.m., Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th St.
Lowell
Aug. 29: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cedar Creek Health Campus, 18275 Burr St.
Merrillville
Aug. 26: Noon to 5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave.
Aug. 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centier Bank, 600 E. 84th Ave.
Whiting
Aug. 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whiting High School, 1751 Oliver St.
Porter County
Portage
Aug. 26: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6540 Central Ave.
Valparaiso
Aug. 21: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Porter Starke Services, 701 Wall St.
Aug. 21: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Indiana Furniture, 1807 E. Lincolnway
Aug. 27: 1-6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 North Campbell
Aug. 30: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson St.
Aug. 30: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.