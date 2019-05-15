The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urges eligible donors to give now to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.
All donors who come to give blood or platelets now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
Right now, the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical. That means just six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and is also critical in trauma situations.
“All blood types are urgently needed, but we’re facing a critical shortage of type O blood – the blood group most needed by hospitals,” said Rodney WIlson, communications mananger for Red Cross Indiana Ohio Blood Services. “Because it’s vitally important for hospitals to have type O blood available when every second counts, type O donors are urged to donate now and make a point to donate often.”
The Red Cross collected approximately 11,500 fewer type O blood donations than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply. Spring break schedules are known to decrease blood donations, and schools, including high schools and colleges, begin to host fewer blood drives in late spring as school years end. Because these drives account for about 20% of blood donations during the school year, fewer drives can also greatly affect the blood supply.
How to make an appointment
To make an appointment use the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Eligible donors with type O blood are encouraged to make a whole blood or Power Red donation, where available. During a Power Red donation, donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 14-June 8:
Wheatfield
May 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion - Wheatfield, 11712 North 50 West
La Porte
May 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G Street
May 24: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Laporte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway
May 28: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Golden Living Center - Fountainview Terrace, 1900 Andrew Ave
June 3: Noon- 6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 East Lincolnway
Michigan City
May 19: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Queen of All Saints, 606 S Woodland Ave.
May 23: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette Street
May 24: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pine Elementary School, 1660 County Line Road.
June 4: Noon- 6 p.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road
Wanatah
May 29: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wanatah Christian Church, US 30 and 1100 W, PO Box 207
Westville
June 6: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Michiana Hematology Oncology, 1668 South US 421
Crown Point
May 18: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trauma-Rama, 889 S. Court St.
May 20: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St.
May 31: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wittenberg Village, 1200 E. Luther Drive.
June 5: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St.
June 6: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St.
June 6: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Drive.
East Chicago
May 26: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., East Chicago Masonic Lodge 595, 911 W. Chicago Ave.
Gary
May 25: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Omega Psi Phi, 635 Clark Road
Hammond
May 31: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave.
Highland
June 4: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St.
Hobart
May 16: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., River Forest High School, 3300 Indiana
May 16: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., River Forest High School, 3300 Indiana
May 28: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road
May 30: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Brentwood at Hobart, 1420 Saint Marys Circle
May 31: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Life Community Church, 1 N. Pennsylvania St.
Lowell
June 1: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowell Public Library, 1505 E. Commercial Ave.
June 8: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran, 631 W. Commercial Ave.
Merrillville
May 18: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave.
May 20: Noon- 5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave.
May 27: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave.
June 1:8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave.
June 3: Noon- 5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave.
Munster
May 29: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., CrossFit 219, 400 Fisher Street B
May 31:11 a.m. - 2 p.m., BMO Harris Bank - South Munster, 10020 Calumet Ave.
June 3: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, 9200 Calumet Ave.
St. John
June 7:12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman St.
Schererville
May 20: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway
June 4: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 2151 US-41
Chesterton
May 28: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 434 South 2nd St.
May 30: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Addison Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center, 780 Dickinson Road
May 30: 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness Chesterton, 757 Indian Boundry Road, Suite 6
June 3: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive
Hebron
May 16: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hebron Elementary School, 307 S. Main St.
May 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Gathering Place, 131 N. Main St.
Kouts
May 23: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 507 Rose S.
May 30: Noon- 6 p.m., Kouts American Legion Post 301, 959 W. Indiana St.
Portage
May 24: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road
May 29: Noon - 5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana - Portage Club, 5895 Evergreen
Valparaiso
May 16: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Township High School, 381 East SR 2
May 27: Noon- 5:30 p.m., Porter Regional Hospital, 85 East US Hwy 6
May 20: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway
May 22:4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington St.
May 23: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 West Division Road
May 30:3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road.
June 3: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 North Campbell