Redevelopment's plans to sell GUEA parcels stalled by council

GARY — Plans to quickly unload more than 600 parcels once owned by the scandal-plagued Gary Urban Enterprise Association will likely be slowed by the Common Council's desire to break up the approvals in smaller batches to keep a close eye on the eventual sales.

The properties — remnants of the troubled land improvement nonprofit, the GUEA — have been in the city’s possession since 2007. The sale of those properties require additional Gary council approval and public hearings.

Speaking on behalf of the Jerome Prince administration, Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain told the council during a Tuesday meeting that breaking up the 600 properties into several pieces of legislation is "overkill, in our opinion."

"The administration feels that dealing with it in one piece is better than dividing it. ... The argument can be made that it's difficult for us to pass one piece in a reasonable amount of time, let alone dozens," McCain said.

McCain, however, offered to provide the council a more detailed breakdown of where these properties are located by council district and any other information they wish.

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, said he believes the administration no choice but to comply with the council's request for smaller batches of 50 or fewer.