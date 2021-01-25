Redevelopment's plans to sell GUEA parcels stalled by council

GARY — Plans to quickly unload more than 600 parcels once owned by the scandal-plagued Gary Urban Enterprise Association will likely be slowed by the Common Council's desire to break up the approvals in smaller batches to keep a close eye on the eventual sales.
The properties — remnants of the troubled land improvement nonprofit, the GUEA — have been in the city’s possession since 2007. The sale of those properties require additional Gary council approval and public hearings.
Speaking on behalf of the Jerome Prince administration, Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain told the council during a Tuesday meeting that breaking up the 600 properties into several pieces of legislation is "overkill, in our opinion."
"The administration feels that dealing with it in one piece is better than dividing it. ... The argument can be made that it's difficult for us to pass one piece in a reasonable amount of time, let alone dozens," McCain said.
McCain, however, offered to provide the council a more detailed breakdown of where these properties are located by council district and any other information they wish.
Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, said he believes the administration no choice but to comply with the council's request for smaller batches of 50 or fewer.
"With all due respect to McCain, I don't believe the executive has an option here. You're asking the council to pass an ordinance ... you can't give it to us in another other form," Lay argued.
Otherwise, the council could simply let it sit and die in committee, he said.
Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, said she wants to see a more manageable list for the council's review. A list of 600 all at once is burdensome and doesn't allow for an adequate review, she said.
The GUEA group was created in 1985 to buy land and improve the Emerson neighborhood. But a Times investigation in the 2000s exposed questionable spending practices by the GUEA's executive director and other employees of the nonprofit.
Several principal officials were convicted of embezzling about $1 million in public funds years ago in the housing scheme, after GUEA spent thousands in public funding to rehab Gary homes, only to allow some of its members to live rent- or mortgage-free in some cases.
When the organization dissolved, the Indiana attorney general transferred 609 properties once locked in GUEA’s land bank to the Gary Redevelopment Commission in 2007. The majority of those remain in the city’s possession to this day.
The city’s redevelopment arm has approval from the AG’s office to sell the land and to put the proceeds aside to fuel a citywide facade program.
The sale of properties must be advertised in a local newspaper pursuant to state statute, and also will be listed on the redevelopment department’s landing page for the city’s website.
Council members are sending the redevelopment department's request back to committee.