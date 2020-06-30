Region again sees no new coronavirus deaths; state inches closer to 46,000 cases

The Region again reported no new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
As of Tuesday, death totals stood at 239 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County.
On Saturday, Lake County recorded a single new death related to COVID-19 following three days of no additional reported coronavirus deaths across the Region.
Lake County reported Tuesday 66 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,847. Porter County added 10 more cases for a total of 715. LaPorte County had 12 additional cases, for a total of 534. Jasper County, with no new reported cases, had a total of 107. Newton County added just one case, for a total of 94.
Statewide, Indiana saw 385 new positive cases, bringing the number of Hoosiers confirmed positive to 45,594, following corrections to the previous day's total.
New cases were reported between Thursday and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Indiana had 16 more fatalities Tuesday, bringing the state's death total to 2,448. New deaths were reported between May 20 and Sunday.
The state listed another 192 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Tuesday as the health department was updating its data tracking on its website.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday a total of 779 positive cases and 56 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Monday 492 cases, an increase of 18 since Friday, and 14 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 581 people recovered.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 287; Center Township, 203; Washington Township, 56; Westchester Township, 52; Union Township, 31; Liberty Township, 27; Boone Township, 16; Morgan Township, 12; Porter Township, 12; Pleasant Township, 10; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, five; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
In LaPorte County, The Westville Correctional Facility had 191 inmates and 110 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff had recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported.
A total of 484,196 people in Indiana have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, with a 9.4% positive rate – that's 7,818 new tests between March 14 and Monday, ISDH reported.
ISDH reported 38,989 tested in Lake County, 9,587 in Porter County, 7,401 in LaPorte County, 2,422 in Jasper County, and 678 in Newton County.
Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing may obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
Testing will be available at Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 223 Chicago Ave. in Goshen, and at 300 Lawrence St. in Elkart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
