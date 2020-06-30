Region again sees no new coronavirus deaths; state inches closer to 46,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region again reported no new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

As of Tuesday, death totals stood at 239 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County.

On Saturday, Lake County recorded a single new death related to COVID-19 following three days of no additional reported coronavirus deaths across the Region.

Lake County reported Tuesday 66 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,847. Porter County added 10 more cases for a total of 715. LaPorte County had 12 additional cases, for a total of 534. Jasper County, with no new reported cases, had a total of 107. Newton County added just one case, for a total of 94.

Statewide, Indiana saw 385 new positive cases, bringing the number of Hoosiers confirmed positive to 45,594, following corrections to the previous day's total.

New cases were reported between Thursday and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Indiana had 16 more fatalities Tuesday, bringing the state's death total to 2,448. New deaths were reported between May 20 and Sunday.