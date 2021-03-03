Region apartment fire deemed suspicious; investigation underway

GARY — A blaze at Lakeshore Dunes Apartments that displaced several residents Tuesday appeared suspicious in nature, an official said.

First responders were dispatched to the apartment complex in the afternoon for a fire that started in a laundry room, Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones said.

The flames were contained the laundry room, which suffered "moderate" damage, Jones said.

However, a few apartment also were affected. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist displaced residents.

No one was injured, Jones said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.