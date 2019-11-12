The centerpiece of a holiday dinner, turkey can disappoint with the meat dry and the skin less than a crisp golden brown.
To make the perfect holiday bird, we asked Northwest Indiana chefs for tips to a fabulous turkey-centric meal.
“I like to brine my turkey overnight,” says Nicole Bissonnette, chef/owner of Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City and winner of the first South Shore Chefs of Steel Competition in September.
For the brine, Bissonnette turns to a quintessential fall ingredient — apple cider. When it comes to cooking her bird, she prefers roasting.
“I feel like grilling would dry it out unless it was in a pan with moisture to steam,” she says. “The breasts will be done before the legs, so I take my turkey when the breast temperature reads 165° F, remove the wishbone and cut off the breasts, which I wrap and let rest.”
She then continues roasting the thighs and wings until the temperature on the thermometer when inserted in the thighs reaches 165° F.
“The sugar in the brine allows the bird to get a really nice color. Just make sure to cover the bird with foil once it colors nicely,” she says.
For a moist bird on the inside and crisp skin, John Moultrie, executive chef of Bistro on the Green in LaPorte, uses a deep fryer.
Deep-fried turkey was part of the Cajun cooking craze from the late 1970s, says Moultrie.
Now there are deep-fryers designed for turkeys, but Moultrie points out that at first butane cookers were used for boiling large amounts of crawfish at outdoor functions such as church picnics, family reunions and other events.
“Then people realized you could replace water with oil and get a crisp, quick cook, and soon the regional trend evolved into whole-turkey frying,” he says.
Aaron Kujawa, executive chef of Lincoln Flats, Valparaiso, estimates he cooked a few hundred thousand turkeys during his 16-year plus years as a sous chef at the now-closed Strongbow Inn in Valparaiso. He likes roasting best.
“The most important thing is to pull out the little thermometer they jam into the breast,” he says. “If you wait for it to pop out, your turkey is ruined.”
Kujawa also recommends cutting off the wings and legs and roasting them separately because it cuts down on the cooking time and ensures more even cooking. The wings and legs then can be used to make an intensely rich stock for gravy and soup.
He also keeps his seasonings for bird and parts simple, using poultry seasoning and/or a combination of savory herbs along with salt and pepper.
“You can also brine your bird in water with some salt, sugar, garlic, and black peppercorns,” he says. “If you’re really looking for a moist and flavorful bird tuck some butter under the skin, it never hurts and always helps. Lastly an oven roasting bag keeps everything contained.”
Kujawa recommends making the stuffing separately and not in the turkey's cavity.
“It draws moisture from the turkey and probably doesn’t get hot enough to kill any bacteria. Go with Stove Top. it's a great base dressing and easily spruced up with some apples or sausage and even some leftover White Castle sliders.”