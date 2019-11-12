Aaron Kujawa’s slow and low roasting

Aaron Kujawa, executive chef of Lincoln Flats, Valparaiso, offers these tips for roasting the bird:

Remove the wings, legs, and giblets from the turkey and roast in the oven at 350° F for about an hour before you put the bird in the oven.

With the oven at the same temperature, it will take about three hours for a 16-18-pound bird. At about two hours, the internal temperature of the turkey should be about 100° F. Then begin checking the temperature every 20 to 25 minutes until it reaches 140° F.

Begin basting every 15 minutes with the juices. This gives it a nice crisp golden skin. When the thermometer reads 155° to 160° F remove the turkey from the oven. Cover or wrap in towels or tin foil for another 20 minutes. The turkey will continue to cook until it's at 170° to 175°. Uncover and poke with a fork or knife, the turkey is done if the juices run clear.

To check the doneness of the legs and wings, insert a fork. If you can twist it with little or no resistance, they’re ready. Save the remaining juices to use for gravy, soup or rice pilaf.

Carve your turkey from the top of the breast down, with a long sharp carving knife.