Region child molester goes back to prison for new offense

Officials of a Schererville gym complained Angle made unwanted overtures in 1996 and 1997 toward adolescent boys, including a 15-year-old whom Angle approached in the men's steam room with a Valentine's card.

Angle later engaged in sex tourism, boasting in one email that he was traveling to Mexico to “play with boys” and had them “lined up already and waiting for our arrival.”

U.S. Customs agents arrested Angle in January 1998 on his return from Mexico and found a video tape of child pornography that he helped produce.

Federal authorities followed that up with a raid on Angle’s Highland residence and recovered computer disks and dozens of photos of children engaged in sexual acts.

The late U.S. District Court Judge Rudy Lozano found Angle guilty during a four-day bench trial in September of 1998 of attempted receipt and possession of child pornography and soliciting a minor via the internet.

Angle finished his 25-year sentence for those crimes in July 2019.

Authorities released him on court supervision, under the condition he have no contact with anyone 18 years or younger.

Michigan City police discovered a 16-year-old runaway boy in Angle’s apartment May 25.