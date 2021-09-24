Region child molester goes back to prison for new offense

HAMMOND — Ralph Wayne Angle must serve an additional sentence of 10 months for illegally sheltering a runaway teenage boy in his Michigan City apartment last spring.
Senior U.S. District Court Judge James Moody ruled Thursday that Angle violated the conditions of his probation less than two years after Angle had completed a 25-year prison term for earlier crimes of child exploitation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Berkowitz argued in a memorandum to the court, “Defendant continues to pose a danger to the community. He remains an unrepentant serial child predator.”
Berkowitz outlined a long history of Angle preying on children, including his own relatives and children of single mothers with whom Angle struck up friendships to put himself in their trust.
Angle, who has called himself a "boy-lover" in a prior court hearing, was convicted in 1977 for sodomizing a 15-year-old Valparaiso boy and again in 1987 for child molestation.
Berkowitz said Angle’s crime spree continued into the 1990s as he became adept with gaining internet access to child pornography and entering social media chat rooms where he solicited sex from children as young as 13 years.
Angle later bragged about sexually assaulting an underage Georgia boy in an online chat with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as an underage boy.
Officials of a Schererville gym complained Angle made unwanted overtures in 1996 and 1997 toward adolescent boys, including a 15-year-old whom Angle approached in the men's steam room with a Valentine's card.
Angle later engaged in sex tourism, boasting in one email that he was traveling to Mexico to “play with boys” and had them “lined up already and waiting for our arrival.”
U.S. Customs agents arrested Angle in January 1998 on his return from Mexico and found a video tape of child pornography that he helped produce.
Federal authorities followed that up with a raid on Angle’s Highland residence and recovered computer disks and dozens of photos of children engaged in sexual acts.
The late U.S. District Court Judge Rudy Lozano found Angle guilty during a four-day bench trial in September of 1998 of attempted receipt and possession of child pornography and soliciting a minor via the internet.
Angle finished his 25-year sentence for those crimes in July 2019.
Authorities released him on court supervision, under the condition he have no contact with anyone 18 years or younger.
Michigan City police discovered a 16-year-old runaway boy in Angle’s apartment May 25.
Video from a police body cam show Angle and the boy wearing little more than gym shorts.
Berkowitz argued, “This behavior is the hallmark of a pedophile grooming his next victim and is entirely consistent with defendant’s historical behavior with children.”
Judge Moody also ruled that once Angle finishes his 10-month imprisonment, he will remain on court-supervised release for another 5 years.