PORTAGE — As she stared at a caricature portrait on her wall, of her and her husband, Dawn A…

HIGHLAND — I had no frame of reference for what was happening.

SCHERERVILLE — I was admittedly nervous the day before I was supposed to go into a sensory d…

Pain killers

In the blog Wealth of Health, Dr. Victor M. Romano, an orthopedic surgeon and author, recommends that those with chronic pain:

• Exercise for shorter periods. Even five minutes is better than nothing.

• Try weight training. Research shows it is good for people regardless of age or sex though seniors and women can particularly benefit.

• Stretch. Find some good stretching exercises online and include them in your daily routine, even on days you don’t exercise.

• Try yoga or tai chi. Both help those with chronic pain.

• Exercise mind over matter. If you need to do an exercise you know is going to be painful, start by taking some deep breaths and focus your energy. Take your time.

“Although exercise for somebody with chronic pain sounds counterintuitive, it is very important as part of recovery therapy,” Romano said.