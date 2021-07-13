Region family sues school over alleged slapping incident involving wrestling coach

Bridget Martinson, public relations director for the Duneland School Corp., declined comment, saying the administration doesn't address any student's personal issues.

Matthew Dogan said Tuesday his client felt forced to quit the wrestling team because she didn’t feel safe with Davison attending practices, ruining her chances to attend the Girl’s State Tournament last January and possibly proceeding to the national meet.

The suit contains the text of an email purportedly from Davison to the family the day after the incident, in which he admitted slapping the student and another student.

Davison allegedly states, “I was addressing sub-par technique and meant for the (slap) to be received in jest and am so sorry that it was an offense to (her). I hope that you ... will consider accepting my heartfelt apology."

Dogan said the family is most upset that Davison was still at the high school coaching a school wrestling club 11 days after Chesterton High School officials promised to investigate the incident.

The suit alleges the student's grades declined because she wasn’t comfortable attending school in person, for fear Davison might be in the school building and their paths might cross.