 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region home destroyed in early morning blaze
alert urgent

Region home destroyed in early morning blaze

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire image
File, The Times

NEW CHICAGO — A home at East Washington Avenue and Indiana Street was destroyed after catching fire early Thursday, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to the home about 2 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames, New Chicago Fire Chief Evin Eakins said.

The heaviest flames appeared to have started at the rear of the home, but the entire structure was on fire when crews arrived.

It took responders over three hours to knock out the flames.

The home's interior was destroyed, Eakins said. The roof also sustained damage.

The home was unoccupied at the time, and there were no reported injuries. Officials continue to investigate what caused the fire.

Hobart and Lake Station firefighters assisted at the scene, Eakins said.

First responders band together to save baby deer stuck on frozen lake in snow storm

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Francis to miss New Year's masses with sciatica

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts