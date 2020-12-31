Region home destroyed in early morning blaze

NEW CHICAGO — A home at East Washington Avenue and Indiana Street was destroyed after catching fire early Thursday, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to the home about 2 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames, New Chicago Fire Chief Evin Eakins said.

The heaviest flames appeared to have started at the rear of the home, but the entire structure was on fire when crews arrived.

It took responders over three hours to knock out the flames.

The home's interior was destroyed, Eakins said. The roof also sustained damage.

The home was unoccupied at the time, and there were no reported injuries. Officials continue to investigate what caused the fire.

Hobart and Lake Station firefighters assisted at the scene, Eakins said.

