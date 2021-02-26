Region hospital responds to allegations traveling nurse raped patient

One Staff Medical did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

The woman was admitted to the Gary hospital Jan. 23 after suffering a broken right and left arm, a fractured rib and punctured lung as a result of a car crash, according to court documents.

About 4 a.m. Jan. 27, she was awake because of pain and had been yelling for pain medication for several hours, court records state.

Jackson finally entered her room, said he had been with another patient and asked her, "What are you going to do for it?" court records allege.

The woman asked Jackson what he meant, and he stood up, pulled down the window blinds, unzipped his pants and used his tongue to repeatedly push out his cheek, court records state.

Jackson allegedly said he was the only nurse on duty who could administer pain medication. The woman told police she was in such pain and felt "broken in pieces," so she submitted to the nurse's demands, court documents say.

She alleged Jackson said, "This is what you're going to do, or you're not getting no pain medicine."

The woman told police Jackson forced her to perform oral sex on him and raped her, then gave her pain medication.