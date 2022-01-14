 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region hospitals to no longer go on bypass as emergency rooms experience patient overload
Region hospitals to no longer go on bypass as emergency rooms experience patient overload

  Updated
In response to the chronic high-volume conditions in the Region's emergency rooms, hospitals across Northwest Indiana have collaborated to no longer go on bypass until otherwise indicated, officials said. 

The change was effective as of Thursday, in which four major health care networks have united in this initiative. 

"The hospitals of Community Healthcare System, Franciscan Health, Methodist Hospitals and Northwest Health are joining forces to create processes to ensure residents of our community have access to emergency services," said Natalie Russell, communications manager for the Indiana Hospital Association.  

Bypass, also known as diversion, happens when hospitals reach capacity, which causes Emergency Medical Services staff to have to take patients to other facilities.

The colossal amount of COVID-19 patients needing emergency care has added to the overload of ER patients, the news release stated. The Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Hospital Association have expressed their support of the decision.

“The Indiana Hospital Association applauds the cooperation among Northwest Indiana hospitals to work together for the benefit of the community,” said Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association. “Indiana hospitals are overwhelmed with the highest number of patients on record and have reached a state of crisis with dwindling capacity left to care for patients. Our emergency departments are seeing 8,500 to 10,000 visits per day, and at any given point there are several hundred patients boarding in emergency departments around the state awaiting open beds.”

Officials also urged residents to not use emergency departments for COVID-19 testing, and to instead use testing sites or immediate care centers, which can be found at coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/. This will allow for medical staff to be able to care for the most vulnerable patients in need of urgent care. 

"We also stand united in urging the community to be vaccinated and boosted against this disease," the release said. 

