Region hospitals to no longer go on bypass as emergency rooms experience patient overload

In response to the chronic high-volume conditions in the Region's emergency rooms, hospitals across Northwest Indiana have collaborated to no longer go on bypass until otherwise indicated, officials said.

The change was effective as of Thursday, in which four major health care networks have united in this initiative.

"The hospitals of Community Healthcare System, Franciscan Health, Methodist Hospitals and Northwest Health are joining forces to create processes to ensure residents of our community have access to emergency services," said Natalie Russell, communications manager for the Indiana Hospital Association.

Bypass, also known as diversion, happens when hospitals reach capacity, which causes Emergency Medical Services staff to have to take patients to other facilities.

The colossal amount of COVID-19 patients needing emergency care has added to the overload of ER patients, the news release stated. The Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Hospital Association have expressed their support of the decision.