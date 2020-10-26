Region inches closer to 500 total COVID-19 deaths as Indiana adds another 2,009 cases

A total of 489 COVID-19 deaths and 21,194 cases were reported Monday in Northwest Indiana since the pandemic began.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 358 in Lake County, 54 in Porter County, 61 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 13 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,907.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 12 and Sunday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 14,436 in Lake County, 3,441 in Porter County, 2,392 in LaPorte County, 688 in Jasper County and 237 in Newton County.

In Porter County, six patients were hospitalized, and 2,785 had recovered, the county health department said.

