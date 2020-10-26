 Skip to main content
Region inches closer to 500 total COVID-19 deaths as Indiana adds another 2,009 cases
alert top story urgent

Region inches closer to 500 total COVID-19 deaths as Indiana adds another 2,009 cases

The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

A total of 489 COVID-19 deaths and 21,194 cases were reported Monday in Northwest Indiana since the pandemic began.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 358 in Lake County, 54 in Porter County, 61 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 13 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,907.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 12 and Sunday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 14,436 in Lake County, 3,441 in Porter County, 2,392 in LaPorte County, 688 in Jasper County and 237 in Newton County.

In Porter County, six patients were hospitalized, and 2,785 had recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 6.9% seven-day rate and a 5.8% cumulative rate for all tests and 13.3% seven-day rate and an 10% cumulative rate for unique individuals.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 9.6% for all tests and 14.1 % for unique individuals in Lake County; 8.4% for all tests and 14.7% for unique individuals in Porter County; 8.6% for all tests and 11.4% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 12.5% for all tests and 20.4% for unique individuals in Newton County; and 10.5% for all tests and 20.2% for unique individuals in Jasper County.

Statewide, 2,009 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 164,581.

State officials said 1,638,232 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,734,945 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 25 and Sunday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

 

