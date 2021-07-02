Region July 4 weekend details you need to know

KNOX — The parade begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. The gates at Wythogan Park open at 2 p.m. that day for a full day of activities, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

LAKE STATION — The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday from Columbus Park. Fireworks begin at dusk Sunday from Riverview Park.

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — The LOFS Lions parade lineup begins at 11 a.m. Sunday from Kingsway and Lakeshore Drive. There is no advance registration for the parade, which begins at noon.

LANSING — The Lan-Oak Park District is holding a fireworks display at Lan-Oak Park at 180th Street and Arcadia Avenue on Saturday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks to start at 9:30.

LAPORTE — The Kiwanis Club’s Fourth of July Run for Riley begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1234 Ind. 2. The Kiwanis are also sponsoring the parade Sunday starting at 1 p.m. and traveling through downtown LaPorte. Fireworks follow that day at dusk at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Also, Bethany Church’s Red Wine & Brew, a benefit for first responders, runs 3-10 p.m. Friday from The Summit, with fireworks at dusk.