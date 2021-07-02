Region July 4 weekend details you need to know

Fourth of July activities have returned to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs. Here is a listing of events, including parades, runs, concerts, and fireworks, posted by community.
CEDAR LAKE — This community’s Summerfest runs Friday through Monday at the Town Complex. Hours are 5-11:30 p.m. Friday, noon-11:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday, and noon-8 p.m. Monday. Fireworks on the lake are at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The parade is starts at 10 a.m. Saturday from Hanover Central High School, followed by the cardboard boat race at 11 a.m. from the lakefront.
CROWN POINT — The parade begins at 11 a.m. Sunday from Taft Middle School. Fireworks begin at dusk at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
DOLTON — After not being held for eight years, the village's fireworks celebration will return at 8 p.m. Friday at Thornridge High School, 15000 Cottage Grove Ave. The event also will feature live music, free food and games for children. The Dolton Park District, Dolton School District 148, Thornton Consolidated High School District 205 and Thornton Township are co-sponsors with the village.
EAST CHICAGO — Citizens are asked to step outside their homes at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to watch the fireworks. Other viewing locations include Carrie Gosch Elementary, Central High School, Block Middle School, the fire station on Michigan Avenue and Kosciuszko Park.
GARY — The city’s parade is from 6-8 p.m. Friday from 15th and Broadway to 6th and Broadway. U.S. Steel Yard will host baseball games and fireworks Friday through Sunday. Gates open approximately one hour before first pitch. Fireworks shows follow the conclusion of games.
GRIFFITH — The parade starts at noon Saturday, starting from the St. Mary Church parking lot. The celebration continues that evening at Central Park, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
HAMMOND — This year’s fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Residents are encouraged to stay in their neighborhoods to view, but suggested viewing sites include The Pavilion at Wolf Lake parking lots, Turner, Columbia, Martin Luther King Jr., Edison, Phrommer, and Hessville parks, and the Purdue Northwest parking lot on the north side of 173rd Street. Personal fireworks are prohibited in these viewing locations.
HEBRON — The parade starts at 5 p.m. from Hebron High School on Saturday. Fireworks are that evening.
HIGHLAND — This town’s Fourth of July Festival runs through Sunday at Main Square Park, featuring arts and crafts booths, food vendors, and live music. The twilight parade is at 6 p.m Saturday, starting at 41st Street and Kennedy Avenue. The Kiddie Parade is Sunday at 12:45 p.m. Fireworks are at 9 p.m. Sunday from Homestead Park.
HOBART — The Brickyard Run starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday from Hobart Middle School on Eighth Street. The parade starts at noon from the middle school on Sunday. The celebration continues at 4 p.m. at Festival Park with vendors and entertainment and fireworks at dusk.
KNOX — The parade begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. The gates at Wythogan Park open at 2 p.m. that day for a full day of activities, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
LAKE STATION — The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday from Columbus Park. Fireworks begin at dusk Sunday from Riverview Park.
LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — The LOFS Lions parade lineup begins at 11 a.m. Sunday from Kingsway and Lakeshore Drive. There is no advance registration for the parade, which begins at noon.
LANSING — The Lan-Oak Park District is holding a fireworks display at Lan-Oak Park at 180th Street and Arcadia Avenue on Saturday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks to start at 9:30.
LAPORTE — The Kiwanis Club’s Fourth of July Run for Riley begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1234 Ind. 2. The Kiwanis are also sponsoring the parade Sunday starting at 1 p.m. and traveling through downtown LaPorte. Fireworks follow that day at dusk at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Also, Bethany Church’s Red Wine & Brew, a benefit for first responders, runs 3-10 p.m. Friday from The Summit, with fireworks at dusk.
LYNWOOD — The village will hold its annual Independence Day parade starting at noon Saturday with staging at Benny's Place, 2549 Glenwood-Lansing Rd. at 11 a.m. The parade will wind through various neighborhoods and end at Memorial Park, behind the Lynwood Fire Department at 3107 Glenwood-Dyer Rd., where refreshments will be served.
MERRILLVILLE — The town is not hosting a parade or fireworks this year.
MICHIGAN CITY — Festivities take place at Washington Park Sunday, with fireworks at dusk. Viewing is available from the lakeshore. Parking is available on a first-come basis at City Hall, the courthouse and downtown streets. This is free and open to the public.
MUNSTER — The holiday parade is at 2 p.m.Saturday starting from Community Park. The fireworks show and entertainment run 6-11 p.m. that day at Centennial Park.
PORTAGE — The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday from Willowcreek Road and Sunrise Avenue. A community gathering begins at 5 p.m. at Founders Square Park, with food, music, and an apple pie eating contest. Fireworks begin at dusk.
SCHERERVILLE — The town’s fireworks show begins at dusk Friday from Rohrman Park. Holiday festivities at the park run 5-10:30 p.m. Parking is available at Illiana Speedway, with handicapped parking at Rohrman Park.
SOUTH HAVEN — The parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday from Saylor Elementary School, concluding at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
ST. JOHN — Fireworks will be held at dusk at Heartland Park on Saturday.
VALPARAISO — The Fourth of July Blast 5K and Lit’l Fireworks 2K run/walk start at 7:30 a.m. Sunday from Central Park Plaza. Food and entertainment begin at 6:30 p.m. from Urschel Field, with fireworks at dusk.
WHITING — The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. Saturday from Lakefront Park. The annual pre-fireworks concert and beer garden at the park have been cancelled this year. The park is also closed to vehicular traffic, but the public will be able to view the fireworks from outside the park.