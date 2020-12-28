Region Kids collect hundreds of toy donations in holiday fundraiser

DYER — Northwest Indiana nonprofit Region Kids for Comfort collected close to 500 toys in its winter fundraiser this year.

The nonprofit, led by 16-year-old Adam Akan, is partnered for the first time with Toys for Tots to help provide toys for families in need this holiday season.

The fundraiser began Dec. 10 and extended through Sunday with families in the Briar Ridge neighborhood asked to drop off toys for children of all ages at Akan's home.

The Akan family collected donations in a MI-BOX storage container — provided for free by the Northwest Indiana arm of the national moving and mobile storage company — which sat in their yard for the duration of the event.

Akan said nearly 500 toys and $300 in cash donations were collected by the end of the December period of giving.

Akan posted to the nonprofit’s social media accounts and, with 10 volunteers from across the Region, took his message door-to-door leaving fliers at close to 300 homes.

Donations included everything from footballs and basketballs to toy kitchen sets.

Akan said despite the coronavirus pandemic’s added challenges, he felt it was important to keep up Region Kids for Comfort’s tradition of giving back.