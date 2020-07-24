Region loses two talents from local food world

There's much sadness within the Region restaurant community this week.
Notable chef Gary Sanders, former owner/chef of Miller Bakery Cafe in Gary and Bartlett's Gourmet Grill in Beverly Shores, died Sunday at the age of 53. An obituary released by Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City for Sanders stated he died of natural causes. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Carlos Rosas, longtime manager of popular seafood destination Calumet Fisheries on Chicago's Southeast Side, lost his life due to complications from COVID-19 on Monday. Rosas' funeral mass will be held at St. Kevin Church in Chicago today and he will be buried at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond.
Sanders, who grew up in Lansing, Illinois, got his start in the culinary field at the acclaimed The Cottage, a French restaurant in Calumet City with chef Carolyn Buster at its helm. Later, Sanders turned out stellar cuisine of his own at his Miller Bakery Cafe. The chef later opened Barlett's Gourmet Grill with then wife Nicole Bissonnette, an acclaimed chef in her own right, who owns Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City. Bissonnette was named winner of The Times' Chefs of Steel competition last year.
Sanders and Bissonnette are the parents of sons Ian and Lucien Sanders. Ian formerly appeared on "Master Chef Junior."
According to Sanders' obituary, in lieu of flowers in honor of Sanders, a benefit account has been set up for the education of the chef's children at First State Bank of Porter, 230 Lincoln St., Porter.
Rosas, who was a native of Chicago's Southeast Side, worked at Calumet Fisheries since 1995.
The fish shack has had quite an illustrious history for nearly seven decades. It's famous for not only its delicious seafood offerings but for its location at the base of the same bridge Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi jumped across by car in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers." Fans also know it as one of the locations visited by chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain. Foodies also praise it for its winning of a James Beard Award in 2010 in the American Classics category.
Mark Kotlick, owner of the restaurant, shared his sadness on Facebook on Tuesday.
"Carlos was our ambassador. He always had a smile on his face and would greet you with a warm hello...I will miss him dearly as an employee and my friend...A big part of the spirit of Calumet Fisheries went to heaven yesterday," Kotlick said.
"Everyone always talked highly of him," said Edson Cerda, an employee at Calumet Fisheries. Cerda said although he didn't know Rosas for very long, he said Rosas was always willing to help people.
"This (Calumet Fisheries and the people here) were his family," Cerda said.
Gallery
Masked benefactor
Orville Redenbacher statue
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Jason Glisan
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!