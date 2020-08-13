Region man charged with burglarizing Wrigley Field, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Region man was arrested this past weekend after allegedly breaking into Wrigley Field to steal merchandise in late July, police said.

Daniel J. Smith, 49, of Valparaiso, was charged with one felony count of burglary, according to the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Court records.

Smith was identified as the suspect who unlawfully entered Wrigley Field and took merchandise sometime between July 28 and July 29, Chicago police said.

The Valparaiso man is alleged to have broken into the “friendly confines” overnight and stole from the merchandise store inside, including a jersey.

After evidence was collected, the burglary case was filed in Cook County Circuit Court and a warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest.

Smith was taken into Chicago Police Department custody Saturday morning on a $10,000 bail issued by Cook County Judge David Navarro, online court records show. He was released Sunday and will have another court hearing on his case on Friday morning in Skokie, Illinois.