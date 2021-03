Region man declared dead after homicide investigators respond to home

GARY — A man was pronounced dead after investigators responded to his home in the city's Aetna neighborhood.

Police and Lake County coroner's investigators were dispatched about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Dakota Street for an unknown incident involving Russell Hillard, II, 39, of Gary, a coroner's release states.

Hillard was pronounced dead about 6:35 a.m.

The release listed the manner of Hillard's death and the nature of his injuries as pending.

Officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Lake County CSI, the Gary Police Department and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit responded, as well as Gary firefighters and Lake County coroner's investigators.

Gary police were not immediately available for comment.

