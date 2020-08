Region man dies after being shot in the chest, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A 35-year-old Hammond man who was shot Saturday died at a Chicago hospital, officials confirmed.

Robert Herron was pronounced dead about 11:50 p.m. the same day at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Hammond police say gunshots rang out about 9:30 Saturday in the 1100 block of Moss Street. An officer who was on patrol found a large crowd and bullet casings in the area, but no victims, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Herron arrived about 10 minutes later to Franciscan Health Hammond. He was then transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

Hammond had seen a total of five confirmed homicides in 2020, as of Monday, Kellogg said.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Tony Pinarski at 219-852-2983.

