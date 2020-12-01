Region man dies after being shot in the head, officials say

GARY — A 22-year-old man died after being shot in the head Saturday at Tolleston Park.

Dejuan Key, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.

The medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of Key's death were still pending as of early Tuesday.

Key was transported to a local hospital late Saturday after he was shot in the head in the 1700 block of Ellsworth Place, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police responded to that location about 9:10 p.m., but Key was already in an ambulance by the time officers arrived.

Police did not disclose additional information Monday and said they had not yet identified any suspects.

Dejuan is the second person to die after being shot in Gary between Saturday and Sunday. Two others were wounded in separate shootings during the same weekend.