Region man dies from gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says

A Northwest Indiana man died early Sunday after being shot in the head in the south suburbs of Chicago.
George Walker, 22, of Hammond, died at 12:16 a.m. Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The incident occurred near Laurel Lane and Apple Tree Drive in Country Club Hills, Illinois.
The medical examiner's office has ruled Walker's death a homicide.
