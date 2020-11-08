 Skip to main content
Region man dies from gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says
Region man dies from gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says

Lauren Cross

A Northwest Indiana man died early Sunday after being shot in the head in the south suburbs of Chicago. 

George Walker, 22, of Hammond, died at 12:16 a.m. Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. 

The incident occurred near Laurel Lane and Apple Tree Drive in Country Club Hills, Illinois. 

The medical examiner's office has ruled Walker's death a homicide. 

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

