Region man fatally wounded in Chicago shooting, police say

CHICAGO – A 24-year-old Region man died after he was shot late Wednesday in Chicago, police said.

Jacquana Stanley, of East Chicago, was in Chicago's fifth district when he was fatally shot, the Chicago Police Department Office of Communications said.

Police responded about 10:10 p.m. to the 13300 block of South Langley Avenue. Officers learned Stanley had been standing outside when he was shot in his lower back.

Stanley was transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Police had not identified a suspect as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officers asked anyone with information to call Chicago police at 312-747-8271. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/ChicagoPD.

