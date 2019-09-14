CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A Lake Station man died after he was hit by a truck on an Illinois highway. The 38 year-old man was remembered by family as someone who was always there for others.
Cook County medical examiners said 38-year-old Mark Gayer, who most recently lived in Lake Station but was a longtime Hammond resident, was pronounced brain dead at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
As of Saturday evening, Mark Gayer was at an Illinois hospital where his organs are being donated and collected by Gift of Hope.
"We knew that's what he would have wanted, considering the type of person he was," Alex Gayer, Mark's brother, said.
At 8:19 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on Illinois 394 northbound lanes at Lincoln Highway, according to an Illinois State Police news release.
Investigations showed the white Ford pickup truck was parked on the left shoulder at Ill. 394 northbound at Lincoln Highway. Mark Gayer was standing outside of his truck when a black Ford pickup struck him, police said.
Alex Gayer said his brother was transporting plastic bins for work and one of the bins flew out of his truck bed and he was trying to retrieve it.
Mark Gayer suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Alex Gayer said he arrived at the hospital with severe brain damage and other injuries.
Illinois State Police reports said the driver of the black truck allegedly stayed on scene and officers issued him one citation for improper lane use.
The family is left with questions, including what will happen to the driver of the vehicle that struck his brother, Alex Gayer said. He said his family has requested a transcript of the crash report to learn more details.
"At this point, we don't know if anyone will be held accountable," Alex Gayer said. "We are just looking for some closure."
He said police told the family at this time, it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Alex Gayer said it has been a difficult time for this family. He said his brother lived with his longtime girlfriend and beloved pet cats in Lake Station.
"Mark was a very do-it-yourself guy," Alex Gayer said. "He could fix anything. I couldn't tell you how many times people would call him with a flat tire or some problem and ask him for help. And he was always there for them."
Alex Gayer said his brother installed a vehicle lift in his garage just so he could help people with their car problems.
"He was all about helping other people," Alex Gayer said.
Police said the investigation into the pedestrian crash is ongoing.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
