Region man ID'd as person killed in multi-vehicle wreck on interstate
Region man ID'd as person killed in multi-vehicle wreck on interstate

Fatal Crash 80/94

Around 8:15 p.m. police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 at mile marker 16, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

LAKE STATION — A person who died as the result of a multi-vehicle wreck late Thursday on Interstate 80/94 was identified as an 81-year-old Portage man.

John Miller was pronounced dead at the scene when responders were dispatched to I-80/94 near the exit to Ripley Street, Indiana State Police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

A coroner's release listed Miller's nature of injury and manner of death as pending Friday.

State police and coroner's staff responded to the crash about 8:15 p.m. A semitrailer was among several vehicles involved in the collision, Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Miller was driving one of the cars involved in the wreck, police said.

The left three eastbound lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed while officials responded.

Additional details were not immediately available.

