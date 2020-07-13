Region man ID'd in fatal crash was struck by semi as he rode a bike, police say

HAMMOND — A 61-year-old East Chicago man who died Sunday was struck by a semitrailer while riding a bicycle, police said.
The cyclist, Roderick Johnson, was crossing Calumet Avenue near Wilcox Street in front of the approaching vehicle, witnesses told police.
Hammond police and firefighters responded about 3 a.m. to the area in reference to a bicyclist that had been struck.
Witnesses told officers the truck tried to brake and sounded its horn but could not avoid Johnson, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
A toxicology report was pending Monday to see if drugs or alcohol were involved. The truck driver was not using intoxicants, Kellogg said.
Johnson was pronounced dead about 3:55 a.m. Sunday, the Lake County coroner said.
