Region man ID'd in fatal crash was struck by semi as he rode a bike, police say
HAMMOND — A 61-year-old East Chicago man who died Sunday was struck by a semitrailer while riding a bicycle, police said.

The cyclist, Roderick Johnson, was crossing Calumet Avenue near Wilcox Street in front of the approaching vehicle, witnesses told police.

Hammond police and firefighters responded about 3 a.m. to the area in reference to a bicyclist that had been struck.

Witnesses told officers the truck tried to brake and sounded its horn but could not avoid Johnson, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A toxicology report was pending Monday to see if drugs or alcohol were involved. The truck driver was not using intoxicants, Kellogg said.

Johnson was pronounced dead about 3:55 a.m. Sunday, the Lake County coroner said.

