Region man leads officers on chase at 115 mph, police say

A Michigan City man was among three people arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple counties at speeds of up to 115 mph, Indiana State Police said.
Devante D. Perkins, 37, of Michigan City; Terrell Y. Morrow Jr., 32, of South Bend; and Jahnesha A. Thompson, 37, of South Bend, were taken into custody after the pursuit ended about 7:40 a.m. just west of Warsaw, Indiana, at County Road 200 South and Zimmer Road.
The chase began about 7 a.m. on U.S. 30, just west of Columbia City in Whitley County, after Perkins refused to pull over when a trooper attempted to stop the 2019 Nissan Sentra he was driving for going 90 mph, state police said.
Officers from multiple agencies became involved in the pursuit as it continued on U.S. 30 into Kosciusko County. Police deployed tire-deflating Stop Sticks at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 650 East, near Pierceton, and successfully struck one tire, officials said.
Though the Sentra was disabled, Perkins continued driving and the damaged tire eventually came off the rim, police said.
Police observed items being thrown from the vehicle and later recovered two handguns, according to a news release.
As the chase entered Warsaw, more Stop Sticks were deployed, bringing the Sentra to a stop, police said.
All three suspects were returned to Whitley County to face possible charges.
Perkins was being held on suspicion of felony counts of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, identity theft and dealing marijuana and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and operator never licensed. He has felony warrants out of Allen, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties and from the U.S. Marshals Service, state police said.
Morrow was being held on misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He had an arrest warrant out of St. Joseph County for possession of marijuana.
Thompson was being held on misdemeanor counts of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
