Region man leads officers on chase at 115 mph, police say

A Michigan City man was among three people arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple counties at speeds of up to 115 mph, Indiana State Police said.

Devante D. Perkins, 37, of Michigan City; Terrell Y. Morrow Jr., 32, of South Bend; and Jahnesha A. Thompson, 37, of South Bend, were taken into custody after the pursuit ended about 7:40 a.m. just west of Warsaw, Indiana, at County Road 200 South and Zimmer Road.

The chase began about 7 a.m. on U.S. 30, just west of Columbia City in Whitley County, after Perkins refused to pull over when a trooper attempted to stop the 2019 Nissan Sentra he was driving for going 90 mph, state police said.

Officers from multiple agencies became involved in the pursuit as it continued on U.S. 30 into Kosciusko County. Police deployed tire-deflating Stop Sticks at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 650 East, near Pierceton, and successfully struck one tire, officials said.

Though the Sentra was disabled, Perkins continued driving and the damaged tire eventually came off the rim, police said.

Police observed items being thrown from the vehicle and later recovered two handguns, according to a news release.