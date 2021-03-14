 Skip to main content
Region man nabbed with over 300 marijuana edibles in vehicle, police say
A traffic stop resulted in a Gary man's arrest Friday after Indiana State Police found 328 marijuana edibles in his vehicle.

Kelon Jackson, 31, was taken to the Jasper County Jail after the traffic stop on Interstate 65, ISP said in a news release.

Around 9:15 a.m. an ISP trooper initiated a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Nitro after observing the vehicle commit a moving violation near the 215 mile-marker.

During the traffic stop, police made observations that resulted in a vehicle search. Authorities located the edibles inside, police said.

Jackson was taken into custody without incident. He faces a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended, police said.

