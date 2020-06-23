Region man played cop, confining Amazon driver he thought was speeding, police say

The man told police he had been having issues with Amazon drivers speeding and "driving recklessly" down his driveway and that he fears for his safety, so he blocked her in with his truck.

The woman followed up by filing a citizen's complaint the following Monday with the sheriff's department.

She said she filed the complaint because she felt the incident was not being taken seriously by the officers on scene and that they didn't treat her as if she was a victim of a crime.

But Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed Tuesday that the officer involved with the case presented reports to the Lake County prosecutor Friday, seeking criminal charges in the matter.

Martinez said Tuesday that the case was being processed by the prosecutor's office for possible felony charges.

A review of the video shows the officer firmly warning the man never to confine someone like that again, even in cases in which speeding occurs on his private property.

"That's called criminal confinement," the officer could be heard warning the man, according to body camera footage reviewed by The Times. "If you have a problem (with speeding in your driveway), call Amazon."