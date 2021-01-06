Region man shot dead in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO — An East Chicago man died after being shot in the head late Tuesday.
Gerald White, 33, was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Chicago police responded about 4:20 p.m. to the 200 block of East 69th Place, where they found White with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.
White was transported in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating White's death as a homicide.
No suspects were in custody as of early Wednesday.
