Region man shot dead in Chicago, police say
Region man shot dead in Chicago, police say

Chicago Police stock
Nam Y. Huh, file, AP

CHICAGO — An East Chicago man died after being shot in the head late Tuesday.

Gerald White, 33,  was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Chicago police responded about 4:20 p.m. to the 200 block of East 69th Place, where they found White with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

White was transported in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating White's death as a homicide.

No suspects were in custody as of early Wednesday.

