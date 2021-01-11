Region man suffers fatal medical event while driving on I-94

A Lake Station man died after suffering "a medical event" behind the wheel, driving on I-94 Monday morning.

Indiana State Police troopers responded at 11 a.m. to the 37.3 mile-marker of westbound I-94 where it was reported a black 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck has slammed into a guardrail, rolling the truck on its side.

A police investigation revealed that Adam L. Braun, 43, of Lake Station, was driving in the right lane of the interstate when he suffered the medical event.

A passenger in the truck attempted to take control after the Dodge shifted into another lane, authorities said. However, the passenger was unable to regain control before the truck struck an outer guard rail.

The LaPorte County Coroner's Office declared Braun dead on the scene, according to police. Braun's family has been notified.

The passenger has taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The right two lanes of I-94 were closed for about an hour for investigation of the scene and to remove the pickup truck.