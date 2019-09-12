CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A 32-year-old Hammond man was struck by a truck while standing outside of his vehicle parked on a highway shoulder.
At 8:19 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on Illinois 394 northbound lanes at Lincoln Highway, according to an Illinois State Police news release.
Investigations showed the white Ford pickup truck was parked on the left shoulder at Ill. 394 northbound at Lincoln Highway. The driver, a 32-year-old Hammond man, was standing outside of his truck when a black Ford pickup struck him, police said.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries and his current condition is unknown.
Authorities said it is unknown why the driver of the Hammond man was outside of his vehicle. The driver of the black truck stayed on scene and police issued him one citation for improper lane use.
The left shoulder and left lane were closed during investigations and have since reopened.
Police said the investigation into the pedestrian crash is ongoing.