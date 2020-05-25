Region marks 2nd day without new COVID-19 deaths

The Region headed into its second day without COVID-19-related deaths, according to state and county health departments.
This is the second time in eight days no new deaths were reported across Northwest Indiana, and the fourth time in nine days Lake County didn't record any new deaths. Lake County has the most cases of the coronavirus in the area.
Eight new deaths were reported across the state, totaling 1,832 Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The new deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
An additional 152 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Lake County increased by 40, for a total of 3,299. Porter County reported 14 new cases, totaling 495. LaPorte County increased by 9, for a total of 408.
Jasper County recorded two additional cases for a total of 56.
Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties didn't record any new cases. As of Monday, Netwon County had 74, Pulaski County had 39 and Starke County had 31.
There were 354 new positive cases reported over 24 hours, bringing Indiana's total to 31,715.
Lake County community totals, which are recorded by the local health department Monday, included: Hammond, 540; Crown Point, 330; Merrillville, 273; Dyer, 212; Hobart, 201; Schererville, 136; Munster, 121; Highland, 84; Griffith, 74; Whiting, 64; St. John, 53; Cedar Lake, 48; Lowell, 45; Lake Station, 42; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one.
The Lake County Health Department has 57 cases listed as "unknown" and 12 as "other."
The Gary Health Department reported on Friday a total of 612 cases and 16 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 264 cases and 10 deaths on Friday.
The number of cases and deaths in each city hasn't been updated since Friday.
Porter County community totals recorded by the local health department as of Monday included: Portage Township, 196, up five cases; Center Township, 131, up three; Washington Township, 48, up one; Westchester Township, 35, up two; Liberty Township, 24, up one; Union Township, 20, up one; Boone Township, 15, no change; Porter Township, eight, up one; Morgan Township, seven, no change; Pleasant Township, six, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Porter County fatality totals include: Portage Township, 10; Center Township, seven; Westchester Township, four; and Liberty Township, one.
The Indiana Department of Correction lists 178 cases positive cases among inmates and 102 cases among staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. The deaths of six inmates are included in the LaPorte County's fatality total.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 1,170 cases and 34 deaths.
Marion County, which is the most-impacted location in the state, has 9,189 cases and 533 deaths. Lake County is the second most-impacted location in Indiana.
A total of 226,251 people statewide have been tested, according to reports received by the Indiana State Department of Health. So far, 20,720 have been tested in Lake County; 4,044 in Porter County; 3,473 in LaPorte County; 967 in Jasper County; 454 in Starke County; 427 in Pulaski County; and 314 in Newton County. Newly reported tests occurred between March 16 and Sunday.
