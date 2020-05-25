Region marks 2nd day without new COVID-19 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Region headed into its second day without COVID-19-related deaths, according to state and county health departments.

This is the second time in eight days no new deaths were reported across Northwest Indiana, and the fourth time in nine days Lake County didn't record any new deaths. Lake County has the most cases of the coronavirus in the area.

Eight new deaths were reported across the state, totaling 1,832 Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The new deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday.

An additional 152 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Lake County increased by 40, for a total of 3,299. Porter County reported 14 new cases, totaling 495. LaPorte County increased by 9, for a total of 408.

Jasper County recorded two additional cases for a total of 56.