Region municipalities limit activity during COVID-19 pandemic

Municipalities across the Region are encouraging residents to limit visits to public offices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here's what Northwest Indiana towns and cities have announced thus far when it comes to the coronavirus disease. This list will be updated as The Times receives information. If you don't see your city or town, check back.
Crown Point
Mayor David Uran announced in an emergency executive order on Monday city offices will continue to operate during normal business hours, however walk-ins are not welcome.
Utility bills should be paid by mail or placed in the designated payment box located outside of City Hall, 101 N. East St. Nothing will change with the current direct payment process.
City Hall is closed to the public, but the Building Department is open to review building permit applications. Inspections will continue as needed.
Police, fire and emergency services will continue as usual. Trash pick-up also will continue.
All public meetings have been suspended until April 6.
East Chicago
On Monday, Mayor Anthony Copeland issued an executive order canceling various events and local offices.
Effective immediately, there is limited access to public buildings. The City of East Chicago recreational centers, the school of performing arts and the greenhouse at Washington Park are closed.
The lobby of the Water Department also is closed. Residents can make drive-thru payments, make payments online or send them through the mail.
At this time, audiences will not be permitted at public meetings, but they will be televised on Channel 21.
Special events, including the Easter egg hunt, Earth Day event, Cinco de Mayo Celebration and the flower show have been canceled.
The executive order is in effect for 30 days.
Hammond
On Monday, Mayor Thomas McDermott issued an executive order limiting access to public buildings, including City Hall.
City Hall will remain open in a "limited fashion" for the government to function, he said.
The order calls for the closure of the Hammond Civic Center, the Jean Shepherd Community Center and the Hammond Senior Center at Pulaski Park until further notice.
All board meetings will be canceled until April 6.
For more information, visit gohammond.com/COVID19.
Schererville
Several events in town have been canceled and officials are encouraging residents to steer clear of town facilities, if possible.
Town Manager Bob Volkmann said in an email that the town is recommending residents limit visits to town facilities.
Residents looking to pay their utility bills should pay online, sign up for auto pay, send payments by mail or by calling 844-321-9513. There also are a drop boxes in the front and rear of Town Hall, 10 East Joliet St. The Police Department, 25 E. Joliet, also has a drop box inside its front doors.
Building permits are available at www.schererville.org.
Parks Department events, including Fit4Mom; Kindermusik; soccer shots; yoga; zumba; karate; Primetimers; Little Tykes; Power Pups; Top Dawgs; dance class; National Craft Day; Olaf Painting Party; Cubs “N” Canvases; Breakfast with Bunny; and the Flashlight Egg Hunt have been canceled.
Town Council President Tom Schmitt said city officials are meeting at 2 p.m. to be briefed on the latest coronavirus updates.
For more information, visit www.schererville.org.
St. John
In a Facebook post on Friday, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez said her office is working to keep residents and staff safe.
To that end, St. John is closing the Town Hall, Public Works building and the Parks Department building to the public.
A clerk-treasurer's office employee will be stationed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the still-open Public Safety building, 11033 W 93rd Ave, to process any transactions normally completed in the clerk-treasurer's office.
Utility bill payments can be made online, by phone, by mail or by using the drop box. Other payments including business licenses, building permits, police reports and pet tags can be paid by mail or drop box.
The town also has canceled most of its March meetings, except Monday's Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. The town is still planning on having its town council meeting on March 25. April meetings also are canceled, except the April 22 Redevelopment Commission and Town Council meetings.
Town Manager Craig Phillips said the town is working through how to provide residents with access to those meetings, pending guidance from the Indiana Public Access Counselor.
The electronics recycling program has been suspended until further notice, and CPR classes are canceled until further notice.
The annual Easter egg hunt also was canceled and may be rescheduled in the future.
For more information, visit stjohnin.com.
Valparaiso
Public access to the Valparaiso police station is restricted until further notice. Residents needing police information can contact the Records Division at 219-462-2135 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Police officers will continue to patrol the city and will be available for all service calls and other community needs.
Winfield
Winfield Town Hall is closed to walk-in traffic.
Utility bills can be dropped off in the payment box located to the left of the door, online at winfield.in.gov or by phone at 1-866-888-1682.
Anyone who needs to pick up or drop off materials to the Building Department should call Tammi Travis at 219-779-9073 or email at ttravis@winfield.in.gov.
For more information, call 219-662-2665.