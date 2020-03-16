Region municipalities limit activity during COVID-19 pandemic

To that end, St. John is closing the Town Hall, Public Works building and the Parks Department building to the public.

A clerk-treasurer's office employee will be stationed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the still-open Public Safety building, 11033 W 93rd Ave, to process any transactions normally completed in the clerk-treasurer's office.

Utility bill payments can be made online, by phone, by mail or by using the drop box. Other payments including business licenses, building permits, police reports and pet tags can be paid by mail or drop box.

The town also has canceled most of its March meetings, except Monday's Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. The town is still planning on having its town council meeting on March 25. April meetings also are canceled, except the April 22 Redevelopment Commission and Town Council meetings.

Town Manager Craig Phillips said the town is working through how to provide residents with access to those meetings, pending guidance from the Indiana Public Access Counselor.

The electronics recycling program has been suspended until further notice, and CPR classes are canceled until further notice.

The annual Easter egg hunt also was canceled and may be rescheduled in the future.