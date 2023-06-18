Graffiti covers broken glass-covered alleyways. Entire intersections are devoid of lights and signs. Vandals strip buildings down to their frames, and the government allows the carcasses to rot for tens of years before demolishing them.

Dozens of schools are closed and fall victim to numerous arsons, vandalization and exploitation by so-called urban explorers.

Generations of Garyites are indoctrinated in the trade of criminalization, which is deeply rooted. Violence just breeds more violence. Confused and misguided youth resort to rapidly escalating harsh measures to solve their problems. One is either a martyr to remember or a nuisance to eliminate. Rarely do situations that lead to death sit in between.

Gary's young are often underestimated because of these problems. They get systemically ignored on every level of responsibility. So, the youth act out.

Their unpredictable ways are a method to get attention. The focus is negative, but it is welcomed. How could one outside of Gary understand the satisfaction of receiving notice that would never come from the Region otherwise, even if cynical and pessimistic?

The theory we cling to hopes that good attention would cause a situation where youth would be motivated to clean up broken glass instead of creating it.

I saw an article in a newspaper that praised Gary for being an incubator for artistic talent. We have produced a lot of the world's most recognized entertainers. Yet they also come from the same pain and suffering. The incubator has slowed to a crawl.

Is there a solution? As an observer of current events, indeed. Yet the solution requires a conversation and action that no one wants to deliver.

Gary needs money.

Dumping money into a bad situation and expecting a miracle is not traditional wisdom. However, in Gary's case, there is no other choice. Eighty percent of our problems can be solved with consistent, focused investments from the public and private sectors. The type of investments most of us will never live to see completed.

Rent control, street and park maintenance, economic aid for small businesses, a more diverse and better-funded public transportation system, and incentives for entrepreneurs who want to invest their capital. These are just a few ideas that need a connection to constant money until the different sectors can stand on their own.

Gary's youth need unity and resilience. We need the Region to empower us, and we also need to do the same for ourselves. We need outlets to explore both our dreams and our nightmares. The Region needs to recognize its role in helping and not dismiss our problems with apathy and pessimism.

If we had the money, the tools, the means, and the motivation — economic aid, living aid, cultural engagement — many of our youths would not have to risk their lives for security. Many would not have to take their stresses upon their friends and families.

History wise, the city did not fall overnight. Fixing Gary will come with a pang and recognition of fault that will reach far beyond its borders. Hard truths need to be faced, and ill will be conquered. How long will we delay the inevitable?