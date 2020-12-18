Region native Kirsch elevated to U.S. Court of Appeals

HAMMOND — Thomas L. Kirsch II was surrounded by family Friday afternoon as he took the next step in the meteoric rise of his legal career.

The 46-year-old Schererville resident was sworn into office early Friday afternoon as the newest judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio administered the oath to Kirsch in the courtroom where only three years ago Kirsch was sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

DeGuilio told the gathering, “I speak for all the judges in this (Midwest) circuit when I say we are proud of Tom. His quick elevation speaks to his high character, his judgment and his public service.”

Kirsch’s wife held the Bible on which Kirsch took the oath. His children and other family members snapped photos of the moment from around the courtroom.

Kirsch thanked those in the room in his only public remarks.

He is a native of Hammond. He received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University in 1996 in economics and political science, with honors, and a law degree from Harvard University in 1999.