Region native Kirsch elevated to U.S. Court of Appeals

HAMMOND — Thomas L. Kirsch II was surrounded by family Friday afternoon as he took the next step in the meteoric rise of his legal career.
The 46-year-old Schererville resident was sworn into office early Friday afternoon as the newest judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio administered the oath to Kirsch in the courtroom where only three years ago Kirsch was sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.
DeGuilio told the gathering, “I speak for all the judges in this (Midwest) circuit when I say we are proud of Tom. His quick elevation speaks to his high character, his judgment and his public service.”
Kirsch’s wife held the Bible on which Kirsch took the oath. His children and other family members snapped photos of the moment from around the courtroom.
Kirsch thanked those in the room in his only public remarks.
He is a native of Hammond. He received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University in 1996 in economics and political science, with honors, and a law degree from Harvard University in 1999.
Kirsch served as an assistant U.S. attorney here from 2001 to 2008, focusing on white-collar investigations and prosecutions, including the prosecution of numerous elected and appointed public officials.
Later, Kirsch also served as counsel to the assistant attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Legal Policy. While in Washington, D.C., he assisted in developing legislative and policy proposals in corporate crime, violent crime and counter-terrorism.
Kirsch entered the private practice of law and was a partner with the Chicago law firm of Winston & Strawn LLP when President Donald Trump appointed Kirsch U.S. attorney for Hammond.
Kirsch oversaw scores of prosecutions for gun and drug violations, including many violent members of the Latin King and Latin Dragons street gangs, as well as a number of people for child pornography and human trafficking.
Earlier this year, he won the conviction of Samantha Elhassani, a former Elkhart woman who helped finance terrorist operations in the Middle East.
He also directed public corruption investigations, which included the conviction of former Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura.
President Trump nominated Kirsch in October to become an appeals court judge, replacing Amy Coney Barrett, who was elevated to the Supreme Court of the United States. The U.S. Senate confirmed Kirsch’s judicial appointment earlier this week.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr praised Kirsch’s elevation to the appeals court, saying Kirsch “faithfully led his office in Northern Indiana with integrity and an unrelenting commitment to the rule of law."
Kirsch also received congratulations from Indiana U.S. Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young.
The U.S. attorney’s office announced that Gary T. Bell is now the acting U.S. attorney. Bell became first assistant U.S. attorney to Kirsch earlier this year.
Bell has successfully prosecuted hundreds of cases over the last 21 years, including public corruption convictions connected with the so-called Sidewalk Six cases involving East Chicago public officials who promised voters free sidewalk improvements in return for their votes.
Prior to his career with the U.S. attorney’s office, Bell was a Lake County deputy prosecutor. He also worked in private practice at the Merrillville law firm of Spangler, Jennings and Dougherty.
He earned bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Michigan in May 1987 and his law degree from Indiana University in Bloomington in May 1990.
